State Police: Three cited for ‘stay at home’ order violations

SHAMOKIN DAM – Three people, including two from outside The Valley, were charged Sunday with violating Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order for COVID-19. Selinsgrove state police say 18-year-old Jasmine Latshaw of Mount Carmel, 19-year-old Bianca McCabe of Pottsville and 21-year-old Namir Murphy-McRae of Wilkes-Barre were all charged.

Selinsgrove troopers say they responded to a report of a disturbance at a motel in Shamokin Dam just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say all three suspects were attending a party in Snyder County.

Latshaw and McCabe were charged with underage consumption and the stay-at-home order violation, while Murphy-McRae was given a stay-at-home order violation. All charges were filed in district court.