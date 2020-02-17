State Police: Theft and drug charges against two people

DANVILLE – State police have charged two people who stayed at a Danville area hotel, stole from the hotel, didn’t pay for their room, and had illegal drugs.

Milton troopers say the incident occurred January 26 in Valley Township, Montour County. They say 40-year-old Siobhan Amerman of Shamokin and 30-year-old James Strickland of New Cumberland failed to pay for their hotel room, and stole various items from the room; the total value there was just under $1,000. The two were later found with six grams of crystal methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Criminal charges have been filed.