State police spring and summer youth camps cancelled

HARRISBURG – Some disappointing news from the Pennsylvania State Police as they are cancelling their upcoming youth camps scheduled for this spring and summer. In a release, troopers say the Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp and Sunny Day Camp are cancelled this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PSP Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick says the decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. He says troopers look forward to resuming the programs in 2021. The cancellation of the 2020 Elmer Hafer American Legion State Police National Guard Youth Camp was also cancelled earlier this month.