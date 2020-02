HUMMELS WHARF – A business in Snyder County is out $200 after some counterfeit money was used in a transaction. State troopers say the incident happened about a week ago at a restaurant in Hummels Wharf, someone used two counterfeit $100 bills. Troopers say they are looking for a white colored vehicle, possibly a Nissan Sentra. Anyone with information is asked to call troopers.