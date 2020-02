STONINGTON – State police from Stonington say they’ve arrested a person for possession of brass knuckles, that is a prohibited weapon in Pennsyvania.

Troopers tell us last Tuesday afternoon they charged Andre White of Coal Township and Brandy Sturtz of Baltimore, with scattering rubbish, insulation and siding in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. One of the suspects they say was in possession of brass knuckles. Troopers say various charges are pending against those two.