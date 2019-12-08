State Police: Racing driver leads to crash in Snyder County

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – An unlicensed, uninsured, teenage driver, who state police say was racing another driver, was in a crash Friday in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred on Church Road, about 8:00 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Robert Petty of Middleburg, traveled off the road on a curve, hit a boulder and the vehicle flipped on its roof. Trooper say the found out Petty was racing at the time.

Petty was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital with a minor injury. He was issued traffic citations for Racing on Roadways, Careless Driving, Drivers Required to be licensed, Operated Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility, Failed to Utilized Safety Belt System, and Roadways Laned for Traffic.

The other driver was issued a traffic citation for Racing on Roadways. That driver’s name has not been released.

Middleburg Reliance Ambulance, Middlecreek Fire Co. Squad 12 and Murray Motors all assisted on scene.