Pennsylvania Second Lady won’t pursue charges after tirade

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s Second Lady will not pursue charges against a woman who verbally attacked her with racial slurs at an Allegheny County store. Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Ryan Tarkowski says Gisele Fetterman and her family have expressed desire to avoid prosecution. Instead they prefer the woman be given an opportunity to engage in appropriate social services and other resources.

Tarkowski says it was determined the conduct of the woman met the culpability threshold necessary to support charging of several violations of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The racist tirade was posted shortly after the incident last Sunday by the Second Lady on her Twitter page, which went viral.