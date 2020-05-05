State police investigate a motorcycle crash in Snyder County

TROXELVILLE – One person was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday in Adams Township, Snyder County. State police say 29-year-old Allen Proper of Etters in York County was traveling north on Route 235 in the area of Jack’s Mountain parking area. Proper is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger.

Proper lost control of his motorcycle while trying to brake and slid along the road. He was flown by Life Flight to Geisinger Medical Center with critical injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.