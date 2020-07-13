State Police cruiser accident still under investigation

HUMMELS WHARF –State Police are out with some of the details on a crash involving one of their troopers Friday night; it happened while they were responding to the shooting in Hummels Wharf.

Stonington troopers responded and are still investigating the accident around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 11 and 15 north and Roosevelt Avenue in Hummels Wharf.

State police say a trooper and a Hummels Wharf man, 66-year-old Thomas Beaver, were involved in the collision. Troopers don’t say anything about injuries or other vehicles involved.

We told you on Friday and over the weekend about the accident but no details were out until today. They say more information will be out soon.