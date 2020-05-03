Some PA Parks Will Open, AP PA Headlines, Big 10 Sports

AP PA Headlines 5/03/20

HARRISBURG (AP) — State health officials are announcing 64 new deaths associated with the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 2,418. Officials also announced Saturday that the number of positive cases had topped 48,300. Most hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. Of the total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

HARRISBURG (AP) — State officials have announced plans to reopen some state park and forest facilities in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Saturday that public golf courses at Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest were authorized to reopen as of Friday. All nine marinas in state parks will be open to the public next Friday or on their usual opening date. At least one restroom in day use areas and in marinas at state parks and forests statewide will be open to the public as of next Friday.

On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf lifted some pandemic restrictions on 24 largely rural counties in the northwest and north-central regions of Pennsylvania, moving them from red to yellow in the state’s color-coded reopening plan. The most heavily populated areas, including Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, will remain locked down, Wolf said. In counties in the yellow phase, state park and forest facilities including offices, campgrounds, and the Nature Inn at Bald Eagle will be open to the public on May 15, state officials said. Cabins in those areas won’t be open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The economic hurt from measures to contain the coronavirus is being felt, as Pennsylvania state government’s tax collections collapsed in April and, in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney proposed tax increases and layoffs. The state Revenue Department on Friday reported collecting $2.2 billion in April.

That’s half of what it had originally expected before the pandemic hit. The department estimated that approximately $1.7 billion of April’s shortfall can be attributed to moving tax-filing deadlines to July or later. Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has frozen nearly $1 billion in authorized spending. Wolf has said he is counting on billions in federal aid to help fill gaps.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to decertify voting machines being used by Philadelphia and two other counties in Pennsylvania before November’s presidential election. In a Wednesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia said the plaintiffs made allegations that are “baseless and irrational.”

The plaintiffs included former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and several supporters. Stein’s group contended that certifying the ExpressVote XL violated a 2018 settlement agreement, in part because the machine doesn’t meet the agreement’s requirement “that every Pennsylvania voter in 2020 uses a voter-verifiable paper ballot.” Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had defended its certification of the machines.

Sports

Big Ten Conference Sports

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA’s chief medical officer says widespread testing for coronavirus will be crucial to having college sports in the fall, especially contact sports such as football and basketball. Dr. Brian Hainline expressed cautious optimism in an interview with The Associated Press. The NCAA unveiled a three-phase recommended plan for getting sports up and running on campuses this fall. They all depend on schools having students back on campus.

UNDATED (AP) — College athletes may be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility by this time next year. There are plenty of questions left to answer for the NCAA. A big one is whether Congress might get around to passing a law on the issue that has divided college sports for years. The NCAA for now will work on rules on how athletes will be able to start earning compensation.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA’s board of governors has expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past. The measure that takes effect during the 2021-22 school year. Athletes will need to disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.” Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility.

Latest in Sports

UNDATED (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press the Dallas Cowboys have signed Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, two days after he was released by the Bengals. The contract guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million, although he is expected to serve as Dak Prescott’s backup. Dalton led the Bengals to five playoff berths in his nine seasons with the team but was never able to win a playoff game.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Chicago Bears have declined their fifth-year option on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. His 2019 statistics sagged across the board from the previous season as he finished with 3,138 yards passing, a 63.2% completion rate, 17 touchdowns and an 83 quarterback rating.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Charlatan romped in the first division of the Arkansas Derby, outlasting Basin and Gouverneur Morris. Nadal won the second division, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sweep of the two events. Charlatan led all the way in a race pushed back three weeks to help fill a void when the Kentucky Derby was postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Secretariat has won a virtual Kentucky Derby against 12 fellow Triple Crown winners, 47 years after the chestnut colt won the real race at Churchill Downs. Secretariat was the 7-2 favorite, although there was no wagering. Instead, fans selecting the winning horse online were entered to win a VIP experience at the Derby this fall. Saturday’s 1 1/4-mile race featured computer-generated imagery and was held the same day the 146th Derby had been scheduled until it was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

UNDATED (AP) — Brighton has become the first English Premier League club to publicly oppose plans to try to restart the season in neutral stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says the league’s integrity would be damaged if teams couldn’t play at home. Meanwhile, Cologne’s players are continuing to train despite three positive tests for coronavirus that have unsettled the German soccer league’s restart plans.

