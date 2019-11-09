State Official  ‘Faked’ Listening: AP PA Headlines, High School Scores

AP PA Headlines 11/09/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — People urging Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration not to close Retreat State Prison will get a second chance to be heard after a microphone picked up Corrections Secretary John Wetzel during a public hearing whispering to a deputy that he was only pretending to pay attention. The Citizens’ Voice of Wilkes-Barre reports that Wolf’s administration scheduled a second hearing Nov. 21. Retreat is near Wilkes-Barre in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Wetzel’s comments last month prompted several area lawmakers to urge Wolf to fire him. Wolf’s administration in August announced its plan to close Retreat as money-saving move as the inmate population declines and costs rise. Retreat has about 400 employees and 1,100 beds. Retreat’s original buildings date back to the 19th century and it has the fewest beds of Pennsylvania’s 25 state prisons.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania college is canceling its men’s basketball season but won’t say why. Lackawanna College in Scranton says it holds student-athletes to “high standards both inside and outside the classroom.” Lackawanna spokeswoman Sharon Lynett says school officials had “no choice but to cancel the season.”

The school says it will focus on rebuilding the basketball program for next year. Lackawanna says it won’t reveal more about the cancellation. Lackawanna College is a private school with about 1,900 students. It primarily awards two-year degrees but added bachelor’s programs two years ago.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court says a game warden had the right to seize a wildlife camera without a warrant during an investigation into illegal elk feeding in Elk County. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel on Friday overturned a county judge’s ruling that a Game Commission wildlife conservation officer acted improperly in taking the camera.

The opinion says the officer warned 53-year-old Keith Robert Laskovich in 2016 not to feed elk at his hunting camp adjacent to a state game land, then seized the camera the following year. The warden later got a search warrant for the camera’s memory card and charged Laskovich with illegally feeding elk. A judge threw out the evidence, but the appeals court says the camera was in plain view so the seizure didn’t violate privacy rights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime co-host Vanna White will fill in for him while he recovers. The show said in a statement that Thursday’s taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful surgery to correct a blocked intestine. The 62-year-old White stepped in as host when taping resumed Friday for episodes that will air starting Dec. 9.

The statement says Sajak is resting comfortably and looking forward to returning but does not say how long he is expected to be out or how long White will act as host. Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s. She filled in for him once before for one segment of the show, when Sajak had laryngitis in 1996.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: On WKOK and WKOK.com: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

ABC’s “This Week” — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y. “Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Will Hurd, R-Texas.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Minnesota 10:30am WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Lehigh at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Minnesota at Dallas 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Rams at Steelers 2:25pm on 100.9 The Valley and wvly.com

Monday

NFL Football: Seattle at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

High School Football Scores

Muncy 23, Canton 19

Williams Valley 36, Tri-Valley 7

Loyalsock 21, Central Columbia 13

Valley View 14, Berwick 13

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved