State: Milton and Nursing and Rehab had COVID shortcomings

MILTON – The state says a Valley nursing home that experienced a major COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, did not use proper preventative measures. After an inspection by the state Department of Health completed August 14, the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation facility had several shortcomings:

They allowed four employees, including three nurse aides, to continue working while showing symptoms.

The facility then failed to properly communicate with residents and families during the outbreak, especially about symptomatic employees.

When employees were questioned about multiple violations of use of protective gear, the report states employees said they were ‘winging it.’

The report also states the facility failed to properly use and store PPE. One incident reported included isolation gowns being found hung on resident doors, and then an employee said she wasn’t sure if they were used or clean.

At one point, the report says the facility’s entire west wing of residents tested positive for COVID-19. We last told you that outbreak resulted in 109 resident cases, 56 staff cases and 39 deaths. The state also brought in the Pennsylvania National Guard to assist the facility during the outbreak. You can link to the report here.