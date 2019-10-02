State Imposes New Beer Tax: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/2/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries and brew pubs is in effect, and some are passing along the higher cost to customers. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the use tax of about 1.5 percent that began Tuesday is technically a tax on the brewer for using its own products at its business.

One brewer tells the paper the tax will amount to about a dime on a $6 pint.

The tax level is determined by multiplying a quarter of all retail sales by the local sales tax. The sales tax is 6% in most of the state, but 7% in the Pittsburgh area and 8% in Philadelphia. That means the new tax is effectively 1.5%, 1.75% and 2%. A bill setting the tax rate was enacted in June.

EXETER, Pa. (AP) — A school district in northeastern Pennsylvania sent payments of over $38,000 to a hacker who had encrypted and locked the district’s computer data over the summer. The technology director for The Wyoming Area School District tells the Citizens’ Voice newspaper the recovery effort will only cost the district $10,000 because an insurer will cover all other costs.

The FBI encourages victims to resist paying hacker’s extortion demands for the key to unlock files. Jones says the district followed advice from consultants and a legal coach working for their insurance company after he discovered the ransomware attack July 18. He says the district received codes from the hacker and then began unlocking and recovering most of its data in early August. It’s still recovering some data.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of San Francisco neighbors said they had to do something to make their street safe. Their answer? Some giant rocks. Fed up with what they see as the city’s failure to combat homelessness and rampant drug use, the neighbors had boulders delivered to their sidewalk to block people from pitching tents on their street. That started a fight that shows the frustration with an unprecedented homelessness crisis in California.

Cities are struggling to address the lack of affordable housing and a growing number of homeless encampments that are popping up on city streets, sometimes in neighborhoods. “Everyone was so desperate that we decided to team up because this was not a tent or two with homeless people,” said John, a neighbor who spoke on the condition he only be identified by his first name because of threats residents have received over the boulders. “These were drug dealers in large tents, and people coming in and out, and people not feeling safe walking to their own home at night.”

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm U.S. President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too. Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.” Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine. The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

LONDON (AP) — British royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has sued a tabloid newspaper that she claims illegally published a personal letter she wrote to her father. The civil lawsuit accuses the Mail on Sunday of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K”s data protection law with the “intrusive” publication of the letter, a spokeswoman for Schillings, the law firm handling the case, said.

Prince Harry accused the Mail on Sunday of editing the letter in “an intentionally destructive manner” to “manipulate” readers with an unflattering portrayal of his wife, who was the American actress known as Meghan Markle before the couple married in May 2018. In a long statement lambasting British tabloids more broadly, Harry said the lawsuit had “been many months in the making” following a “ruthless campaign” to smear Meghan by a “press pack that has vilified her almost daily” and created “lie after lie at her expense” during her maternity leave.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has ruled that operating a riding mower while drunk carries the same penalties as driving a car while intoxicated. The ruling Tuesday came in the case of a northern Wisconsin man who was arrested for drunken driving in 2017. Police pulled Keith Shoeder over while he was operating a riding mower on the streets of Rhinelander after leaving a tavern.

Shoeder appealed his convicted of fourth offense drunken driving. Shoeder argued that the charge should be dismissed, contending the riding mower was an all-terrain vehicle and not a motor vehicle and therefore he was not subject to the same penalties. But the 3rd District Court of Appeals disagreed. It upheld an Oneida County Circuit Court ruling, saying a riding mower is a motor, not an all-terrain, vehicle.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here are the top ten prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 23-29. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans, NBC, 24.1 million.

NFL Football: Philadelphia at Green Bay, Fox, 17.9 million.

“Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 16.54 million.

“NCIS,” CBS, 12.58 million.

“60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.8 million.

“Football Night in America,” NBC, 12.26 million.

“Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” Fox, 10.12 million.

NFL Football: Chicago at Washington, ESPN, 10.61 million.

“The Voice,” NBC, 8.94 million.

“FBI,” CBS, 8.83 million..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Milwaukee 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 99 Washington 87

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Tampa Bay at Oakland 8:09 p.m.

