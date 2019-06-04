State House Passes Breast Milk Laws: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/4/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amid growing demand among mothers and hospitals for breast milk, Penn-sylvania is considering regulating milk donation to ban unsafe practices in sharing breast milk. The state House of Representatives voted 191-1 on Monday for legislation prohibiting the sale of human milk in Pennsylvania by any entity that isn’t licensed by the state Department of Health. The bill goes to the Senate.

The legislation sets standards for screening donors and requires licensed milk banks to follow policies and procedures that are set by professional associations or the law. That includes keeping records of donor and milk screening and how the milk was processed and stored, as well as having a medical advisory committee of health personnel who are experienced in neonatology, nutrition, infectious diseases, biologics manufacturing and blood or tissue banking.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania want the state to provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship from hate crimes in the wake of October’s deadly mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said Monday that forthcoming legislation seeks $10 million in grants. The grants could go toward security improvements for faith-based organizations or to protect community events that support tolerance, respect and understanding.

Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states. A Pennsylvania state program spurred by last year’s high school shooting in Florida distributed about $60 million in grants, mostly to public schools, and lawmakers are considering renewing it for another year. Jewish schools are asking lawmakers to include non-public schools in the next round of grants.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Education is asking a judge to put the Harrisburg School District into receivership. Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera filed papers Monday seeking the order in Dauphin County court. Rivera’s also asking that the court appoint Janet Samuels as receiver.

Samuels, the former superintendent of Norristown Area School District, is currently the state’s chief recovery officer in Harrisburg schools.

A receiver takes operational control of the district, and assumes all the powers and duties of the school board, except the power to impose and raise taxes. Harrisburg schools have been in financial recovery status since December 2012. Two other school districts, Duquesne City and Chester-Upland, are currently in receivership.

The court has seven days to hold a hearing and then 10 days to consider an initial three-year receivership.

JIM THJORPE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say a woman rescued after being injured on a closed eastern Pennsylvania hiking trail will face a fine. Jim Thorpe fire officials say about 25 first responders spent hours Sunday on the rescue at Glen Onoko Falls trail at Lehigh Gorge State Park. Fire Chief Vince Yaich said the 21-year-old woman said “she felt her knee give out” and believed it was dislocated.

Tim Rossman, chief of the Lehigh and Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Company, said the rescue was the first since the trail was closed, and “by now we figured there’d be more” rescues. The Pennsylvania Game Commission closed the trail May 1, saying it had become too dangerous. At least 15 people have died and more than 80 have been injured on the steep, slippery trail.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It looks like Big tech is in the crosshairs of the federal government. The House Judiciary Committee has announced a sweeping antitrust investigation of an unspecified number of technology companies. The panel said it would do what it calls “a top-to-bottom review of the market power held by giant tech platforms.” The firms weren’t named _ but published reports have said that Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple may be the targets of the antitrust investigation. It would be the first time that Congress has undertaken such a probe of high-tech companies. And yesterday, stock market prices of all four companies tumbled.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As people at the American Alliance of Museums’ trade show passed their hands along the raised figures in touchable versions of a Vietnam War photograph, small metal sensors touched off recordings to explain whose picture they were touching and what had happened to him. At a nearby booth was a flat reproduction of a Van Gogh self-portrait with slightly raised, slicker areas to show both outlines and how brush strokes swept or swirled within those outlines.

Museums nationwide are working to make their collections more accessible for people with disabilities, said Elizabeth Merritt, vice president for strategic foresight for the alliance, which represents museums of all sorts, from tiny local history museums to huge zoos. Hours when lights and noise levels are kept low for people on the autism spectrum are another example of inclusiveness, she said, as are websites and smartphone apps designed to work with screen readers for the blind.

Not all touchable art is high-tech. The Singapore Art Museum commissioned three artists to make touchable adaptations of their own works, and plans more. But tech has a big role. 3D Photoworks , of Chatham, New York, was created by photographer John Olson to make his work and other two-dimensional art accessible to the blind and visually handicapped. The company has digital artists carve out contours for scanned art. After the models are created, small metal sensors are added to trigger narrations about the work and the figures within which they’re set.

NEW YORK (AP) — You can’t win ‘em all. Just ask the man who looked for all the world like he might have been able to do just that. “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer is champ no more. After a streak of 32 straight games, he has been defeated and dethroned. In the episode, which aired last night, he was beaten by Chicago librarian Emme Boettcher. With the loss, Holzhauer falls short of setting the Jeopardy all-time records for total winnings and longest reign. And though he lost his title, Holzhauer showed he was no sore loser; he gave a high-five to the woman who beat him _ and described her as “a terrific opponent playing flawlessly.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The PBS station in Alabama didn’t air it. But now, a Methodist church says it will screen an episode of the children’s show “Arthur” that features the cartoon aardvark’s teacher marrying another man. AL.com reports the Birmingham First United Methodist Church will show the banned episode June 15 _ and will serve wedding cake and sparkling apple juice to boot. Alabama Public Television opted to show a rerun when the episode aired nationally May 13. APT did something similar in 2005 when it refused to air another “Arthur” episode featuring a same-sex couple.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump thinks he has a way to get CNN off his case. And he’s asking for your help _ if you’re a customer of AT&T. In a tweet yesterday, Trump called for people who use AT&T wireless service to dump the carrier _ and hook up with another company. In his tweet, Trump suggests a boycott will put pressure on AT&T to make changes at the cable news outlet he often derides as “fake news.” Trump seemed triggered to go after CNN after his arrival in London for a state visit. He says he watched CNN for a little while after he got there yesterday _ and turned it off because he said the coverage was “all negative.”

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a grand slam over Bryce Harper in the first showdown this season between the superstars who changed teams during spring training and the San Diego Padres beat the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on Monday night. It was Machado’s 10th homer this season and first since May 14 off Kenley Jansen in a 6-3 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies play 9:35pm EDT tonight at San Diego, on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

