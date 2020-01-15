State house member Dave Rowe is seeking election to full term

LEWISBURG – Like his predecessor now in the US Congress, state house member David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) is seeking election to a full two year term. Rowe, who is representing the Valley’s 85th district in Harrisburg, was elected in a special election last year. His predecessor, now a US Congressman, Fred Keller, also was elected in a special election and Keller recently announced his reelection campaign.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID ROWE ANNOUNCES HIS RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN FOR THE 85th DISTRICT Congressman Fred Keller Endorses Rowe’s Re-Election East Buffalo Township, PA – State Representative David Rowe (R-85) announced today that he will seek re-election as a Representative in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. “I am honored and privileged to represent the people of Snyder and Union counties,” said Rowe. “I am running for re-election to continue fighting for our central Pennsylvania values. In Harrisburg, I will continue advocating for policies that foster greater economic growth, create more family-sustaining jobs, lower our taxes, encourage a robust farming community, strengthen families, and reduce burdensome regulation on small businesses.” In August, Rowe easily won a special election to fill the seat previously held by Fred Keller, who is now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rowe has earned the full endorsement of Congressman Keller (PA-12): “I fully endorse David Rowe and his re-election as State Representative. David is doing an outstanding job representing the values of Snyder and Union counties in Harrisburg. I’m proud to support his re-election and the work he is doing as our representative.” Since joining the Legislature, Rowe has distinguished himself as a tireless advocate for the people of the 85th District. Rowe currently serves on five key legislative committees: Finance; Aging and Older Adult Services; Children and Youth; Game and Fisheries; and, Local Government. “While serving on these committees, I am promoting policies that are important to the people of the 85th district,” explained Rowe. During the 2019-20 Regular Session, Rowe has already introduced or co-sponsored 34 bills and resolutions. Among them are: ➢ Rowe introduced HB1895, a bill to protect the rights of Pennsylvanians receiving mental health care by establishing a right to be free from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Patient advocacy groups believe Rowe’s bill will close a current loophole that makes it difficult for abuse victims to hold their perpetrators accountable. ➢ Rowe co-introduced a package of 5 bills (HB2174, HB2175, HB2176, HB2177, HB2178) aimed at strengthening Pennsylvania’s Human Trafficking statute. These bills ensure that victims of human trafficking are afforded the same protections as victims of other sexual offenses and prohibits the introduction of evidence that would further re-victimize human trafficking victims and discourage other victims from testifying. ➢ Rowe co-sponsored, and subsequently voted to pass out of a committee, a series of bills (HB105, HB333, HB1603) commonly known as the “Small Business Tax Fairness Package.” These bills will empower small businesses and create a level playing field benefitting both businesses and consumers with more competition, better products, and lower costs. ➢ Rowe co-sponsored HB1977, also called the “Heartbeat Bill.” The bill would prohibit abortions of unborn babies with a heartbeat and would require physicians to determine whether the baby has a heartbeat before proceeding with an abortion. ➢ Rowe co-sponsored HB1412, also known as “Constitutional Carry,” a bill to amend Pennsylvania law so law-abiding citizens are no longer required to obtain a permit to carry a firearm concealed in Pennsylvania. This principle acknowledges that Pennsylvanians have a fundamental constitutional right to keep and bear arms. In addition, Rowe has cast several important votes on critical legislation. Among them are: ➢ Rowe voted yes on HB1055, a bill to establish the Independent Office of the Repealer to review and make recommendations to the General Assembly and the Governor for repeal of regulations. Additionally, this piece of legislation will also implement a one-in, two-out model for new regulations. For every new regulation added, two must be repealed. ➢ Currently, over 60% of appellate court seats are held by residents of just two counties. Rowe voted yes on HB196, a bill to break up the judicial monopoly and allow the courts to more accurately reflect the broad diversity of the Commonwealth. ➢ Rowe voted yes to pass HB1890, a piece of legislation that will protect parental religious rights after the loss of an unborn child. ➢ Rowe voted no on HB1410 which would grow government by creating yet another special fund underwritten by increases in local taxes. Rowe is both a solid social and fiscal conservative. He is 100% Pro-Life; an NRA member and fully committed to defending our Second Amendment rights; and believes in smaller government and low taxes. Rowe is committed to protecting traditional family values and religious liberty. Rowe has also become a leader in advocating for small businesses and job growth. “As a local business owner and employer, I know the business community is constantly challenged with ever increasing government regulations and taxes,” explained Rowe. “I will continue to fight for small businesses and local workers in Harrisburg.” Rowe lives in East Buffalo Township, Union County. For the past 9 years, David Rowe has been the owner and operator of LBG Fitness Inc. (CrossFit Lewisburg) and employs 6 local residents. He attended National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan after two years of Christian missionary work as an educator in Southeast Asia. Rowe is a former staff member of the Pennsylvania Family Council and attends New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church. Prior to his election to the Legislature, Rowe served as Vice-Chairman of the East Buffalo Board of Supervisors; Secretary of the Union County Republican Committee; a member of the Capital Campaign Council of Evangelical Community Hospital; a Director of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board; and a Commissioner of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, among other leadership roles. ### Paid for by Friends of David Rowe