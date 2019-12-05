State House Member Busted: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/5/19

HARRISBURG (AP) – A state representative from Philadelphia is facing charges after prosecutors accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a nonprofit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction. The charges were filed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office against Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell and include include perjury and theft.

Shapiro says Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the nonprofit. She says she disputes many of the allegations but plans to resign from the House by the end of December. The 53-year-old Democrat is the first female Muslim member of the state House.

READING (AP) – State police say a deer hunter was killed in a fall from a tree stand in eastern Pennsylvania.Police in Berks County say the body of 69-year-old Thomas Kane of Hereford was found by relatives Tuesday night below the 30-foot-high stand in District Township.Police said Kane was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma, and the death was ruled accidental.

Assistant Chief Coroner Kurt Katzenmoyer told the Reading Eagle on Wednesday that Kane’s relatives became concerned when he hadn’t returned from hunting in the afternoon, so they hiked to the spot he had used for many years and found his body.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district will appeal a state commission’s ruling that it can continue to call its sports teams “Redskins” but must remove logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.” The Neshaminy School District board voted 9-0 Monday night to appeal last month’s ruling by the state Human Relations Commission. In a statement, the district accused the commission of “unsubstantiated allegations of racism” and ordering actions that could cost nearly $1 million.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed and a woman was wounded inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania. West Manchester Township police said officers were called to the Regal Cinemas shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police said a single shooter shot both victims in a theater and then fled the complex. The man was pronounced dead at York Hospital about 40 minutes later. The York County coroner’s office identified him as 22-year-old Andre White of Cumberland County. No arrests were announced.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a traffic accident sent three eastern Pennsylvania police officers to the hospital, but their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Reading police say the officers were in an unmarked police car that collided with a sport-utility vehicle that went through a traffic light at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police at the scene said the three, all plain-clothes criminal investigators, were taken to a hospital along with two people from the SUV.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Owners of alligators and other dangerous reptiles in Pittsburgh will be required to register their pets with the city under a new ordinance. An ordinance that was passed Tuesday requires owners of alligators, crocodiles and venomous snakes to store and transport their pets in escape-proof containers.

The owners must provide the city with a list of each reptile they own. Rooms and buildings housing the animals also must be posted with notice that they contain reptiles. City Councilwoman Darlene Harris sponsored the bill and says regulations are needed, particularly because of loose alligators that recently appeared in the city.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Everyone knows electric eels can produce electricity. But visitors to the Tennessee Aquarium may be shocked to find out an electric eel on display can churn out enough juice to light a Christmas tree. Officials at the aquarium in Chattanooga say the eel, Miguel Wattson, has a special system in its tank that channels its shocks to power strings of light on a nearby tree. Not only is Wattson considered a current attraction, he also has an electric personality. He actually has his own Twitter account.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Of course, nothing can bring back the lives of those killed in a stampede at a concert by The Who in 1979. But surviving members of British band are bringing their music back to Cincinnati. The band will play the town for the first time since 11 fans died trying to get prime seats for the show. The announcement was made last night during events to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragedy. The surviving members say they remain haunted by the event. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townsend say they regret not being told of the carnage until the show was ending.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga will be part of the entertainment during the run-up to the Super Bowl. She’s signed on to perform at the big concert the night before the game. Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 and sang the national anthem the year before that. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s a new king of network TV, at least for now. The Nielsen company says NBC has won the November ratings sweeps period, breaking an 18-year winning streak by CBS. The dominance of pro football in an increasingly splintered television world plays a part in that change, with NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ usually the top TV show each week. The growing popularity of NBC’s Wednesday night dramas set in Chicago has helped the network, too. CBS has been hurt by the absence of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ from its lineup. NBC also did well last week with its telecast of the ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.’

DETROIT (AP) – Kid Rock says he may be “a loud mouth jerk at times” but labeling him a racist is “a joke.” TMZ filmed Rock last month saying profane things about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar from the stage at his Nashville restaurant, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk. Rock writes on social media “all this BS going on” is fueling his songwriting.

Meanwhile, the landlord for Kid Rock’s Made In Detroit restaurant in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena says Rock has “voluntarily decided” not to renew his license. Chris Granger of Ilitch Holdings says in a statement Rock will not renew the deal when it expires in April. It opened in 2017. Granger says the company’s venues are “open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all.”

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – When Willie Nelson said he is giving up smoking marijuana, that does not mean he’s giving up marijuana. Nelson told KSAT-TV in San Antonio last week he does not smoke any more for health reasons. He says, “I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.” Nelson has been a longtime marijuana advocate and owns a company that sells marijuana products. His spokeswoman, Elaine Shock, says Nelson has not given up cannabis and there are different ways to consume it. Shock says, “Willie does what he wants, when he wants, when it comes to smoking.”

NEW YORK (AP) – The Taylor Swift documentary that will run on Netflix will debut at the Sundance Film Festival next month. “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” from director Lana Wilson will open the festival, which runs Jan 23-Feb. 2 in Park City, Utah. It’s described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life.” Netflix will release the film in the early part of next year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the St. Louis Blues a rare regulation road loss with a 3-0 victory. Penguins forward Stefan Noesen celebrated his return to the NHL with his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins called Noesen up from the minor leagues to help them deal with a rash of injuries to high-profile players, including captain Sidney Crosby. Alex Galchenyuk and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh. St. Louis saw its 10-game road point streak end despite 30 saves by Jordan Binnington.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myreon Jones scored a career-high 22 points to lead Penn State over Wake Forest 76-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Lamar Stevens added 14 points and Izaiah Brockington had 13 for the Nittany Lions, who never trailed and led by as many as 31 with 6:16 to play. The Penn State men’s basketball team plays on WKOK and WKOK.com.

