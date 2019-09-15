State House Member 2nd DUI: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Sked

AP PA Headlines 9/15/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state representative is on a month of house arrest after pleading guilty to driving drunk at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Harrisburg earlier this year. Dauphin County court records indicate Democratic Rep. John Galloway of Levittown pleaded guilty last week in what was his second drunken-driving arrest since 2011.

Galloway is apologizing and says he’s working to put the arrest behind him. His previous arrest was resolved by participation in a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders, so the May violation counts as his second offense. The 59-year-old Galloway underwent a monthlong inpatient treatment program in July and August, after the state budget was finished. He doesn’t expect to miss fall voting sessions in the House. Police say they were called after Galloway’s Jeep rear-ended another vehicle.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new analysis found the number of bills introduced and the number of laws passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature has fallen since peaking in the early 1990s. The review of four decades of data by The Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight PA found that lawmakers are increasingly introducing resolutions that do not substantively change state law.

The news organizations say that the busiest period since the mid-1970s, between 1991 and 1996, saw about 5,100 bills introduced each two-year session. In recent years the average is running about 3,900 bills per session. More than 600 bills were passed in the late 1970s and early ’80s, compared with 286 in the 2017-18 session. The review found half of state representatives put in 10 or fewer bills during the most recent session.

EDGEWOOD, Pa. (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious house explosion near Pittsburgh.

Flames were reported at two homes Saturday afternoon in suburban Edgewood. Emergency officials say one house collapsed and one next door was damaged. Authorities say it was not a gas explosion.

Police say neighbors reported that the homeowner was in the front yard shortly before the fire, but he has not been located. Police told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that relatives of the owner were attending a family wedding. Television station WPXI reported his daughter was getting married. Authorities say the house had a history of police being called to it. The house next door had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in soon.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Ferris wheel at a Pennsylvania fair will remain closed following an accident that injured two people, one of whom fell from it. York Fair chief executive officer Bryan Blair says one person fell from a car on the Giant Wheel on the midway at about 8 p.m. Friday. He says the other person didn’t fall but couldn’t confirm Saturday whether the person was on the ride or on the ground.

He says both were taken to York Hospital, which has released no information about their condition. Blair says state inspectors have looked at the ride and talked to operators and witnesses. He says the fair and Deggeller Attractions are cooperating with the probe. Deggeller is based in Stuart, Florida.

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A small century-old bridge in Pennsylvania is up for sale as long as the buyer agrees to relocate and preserve the steel structure. According to the (Washington) Observer-Reporter, a legal advertisement says the Federal Highway Administration and other agencies have announced the availability of the span along a remote road near Waynesburg in southwestern Pennsylvania’s Greene County.

The 40-foot-long span is a Parker pony truss, a design distinguished by not being held together by cross beams.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokeswoman Valerie Peterson calls it “just one of their ways to preserve bridges.” The county-owned bridge built in 1903 by Penn Bridge Co. of Beaver Falls features stone approaches and decorative lattice railings and is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

UNDATED (AP) – In era of legal pot, can police search cars based on odor? Sniff and search is no longer the default for police in some of the 33 states that have legalized marijuana. Traditionally, an officer could use the merest whiff of weed to justify a warrantless vehicle search, and whatever turned up could be used as evidence in court.

That’s still true in the minority of states where marijuana remains verboten. But the legal analysis is more complicated in places where pot has been approved for medical or adult use. Courts are beginning to weigh in. A Pennsylvania judge recently declared that state police didn’t have a valid legal reason for searching a car just because it smelled like cannabis. Courts in other states have also ruled for motorists in such cases.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidates Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. You can hear Meet the Press on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday. ABC’s “This Week” —Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigrant Services; Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Democratic presidential candidates Buttigieg and Andrew Yang; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “Fox News Sunday” — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — This little piggy should have stayed home. The State reports that for the fourth time, Leroy – a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig – wandered over to Brennan Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina, leading officials to slap Mcgregor Wallace with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet. Wallace is scheduled for a court appearance in October.

Wallace says Leroy is his emotional support animal meant to help him deal with PTSD from domestic trauma.

Wallace says he got Leroy several months ago to replace a standard pig that grew too big. He says Leroy is clever and knows how to open the home’s gate when Wallace isn’t home. The pig also can open the refrigerator.

The 7-month-old swine is now at Columbia’s animal shelter.

LONDON (AP) — A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born. The toilet, valued at roughly 1 million pounds ($1.25 million), was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because it had been connected to the palace’s plumbing system, police said the toilet’s removal caused “significant damage and flooding” to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture. A 66-year-old man was arrested in the case, but he has not been identified or charged.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were mathematically eliminated from the NL East race when the Braves beat Washington earlier in the day to increase their lead in the division to 10 1/2 games over the Nationals. Philadelphia fell 3 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Red Sox again today, 12:30pm, while Meet the Press continues on WKOK.com.

12:30pm on 1070AM WKOK: Phillies host the Boston Red Sox, while Meet the PRess and then at 1pm, CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

WKOK’s NFL game tonight is Philadelphia at Atlanta – 7:30 pm

11am on 100.9 The Valley, Pittsburgh Steelers host Seattle Seahawks, kickoff at 1:00pm

7:30pm on Eagle 107 (107.3FM) the Philadelphia Eagles are at the Atlanta Falcons, kickoff is at 8:20pm

High school score from Saturday: Cowanesque Valley 20, Columbia-Montour 8

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 2 Philadelphia 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m.

Final N-Y Yankees 13 Toronto 3 Final Minnesota 9 Cleveland 5 (2nd game) Final Detroit 8 Baltimore 4 (12 Innings) Final Houston 6 Kansas City 1 Final Oakland 8 Texas 6 Final Tampa Bay 3 L-A Angels 1 Final Seattle 2 Chi White Sox 1 (10 Innings)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 1 Final Atlanta 10 Washington 1 Final N-Y Mets 3 L-A Dodgers 0 Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 2 Final Arizona 1 Cincinnati 0 Final Colorado 11 San Diego 10 Final Miami 4 San Francisco 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Temple 20 (21)Maryland 17 Final (13)Penn St. 17 Pittsburgh 10 Final (6)Ohio St. 51 Indiana 10 Final (3)Georgia 55 Arkansas St. 0 Final (7)Notre Dame 66 New Mexico 14 Final (17)UCF 45 Stanford 27 Final BYU 30 (24)Southern Cal 27 Final (2)Alabama 47 South Carolina 23 Final (19)Iowa 18 Iowa St. 17 Final Arizona St. 10 (18)Michigan St. 7 Final (11)Utah 31 Idaho St. 0 Final (8)Auburn 55 Kent St. 16 Final (9)Florida 29 Kentucky 21 Final (16)Texas A&M 62 Lamar 3 Final (1)Clemson 41 Syracuse 6 Final (25)Virginia 31 Florida St. 24 Final (23)Washington 52 Hawaii 20 Final (4)LSU 65 Northwestern St. 14 Final (12)Texas 48 Rice 13 Final (5)Oklahoma 48 UCLA 14 Final (22)Boise St. 45 Portland St. 10 Final (15)Oregon 35 Montana 3

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York City FC 2 San Jose 1 Final Chicago 4 FC Dallas 0 Final Columbus 3 Atlanta 1 Final Cincinnati 1 Montreal 0 Final tie New England 3 Orlando City 3 Final tie Los Angeles FC 1 Philadelphia 1 Final Vancouver 2 Houston 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Boston at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Houston at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. Oakland at Texas 3:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. Chi White Sox at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Washington 1:35 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis 2:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. San Diego at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Miami at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona 4:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at N-Y Mets 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers at Detroit 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington 1 p.m. Seattle at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. Minnesota at Green Bay 1 p.m. Buffalo at N-Y Giants 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston 1 p.m. Arizona at Baltimore 1 p.m. San Francisco at Cincinnati 1 p.m. New England at Miami 1 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Denver 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta 8:20 p.m.

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Seattle at Los Angeles 3 p.m. Chicago at Las Vegas 5 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

D.C. United at Portland 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Toronto FC 5 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. New York at Seattle 6 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved