Rep. Schlegel Culver: I sat next to COVID exposed lawmakers

Rep. Culver says she sat next to exposed, non-mask wearing house members

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state representatives says she sat next to exposed state house members who weren’t wearing masks…This after Dauphin County representative Andrew Lewis (R-105th, Dauphin Co.) sparked outrage after he announced only recently he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago and has been in isolation.

State house member Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) says Rep. Lewis wasn’t feeling well at the time two weeks ago and hadn’t been back since, but, “There were other members who I was with last Thursday at a hearing, who were exposed and were not wearing masks sitting next to me. You wear the mask out of respect for everybody around you. Not everybody has the same respect for everyone around them but again I think if you knew you were exposed, it’s on you to take those precautions.”

Three other members, including Rep. Russ Diamond of Lebanon County also isolated for two weeks. Culver says she’s still trying to directly find out what happened, “I don’t know what leadership did know or didn’t know, that remains to be seen, as we go through this week. The individuals themselves, it’s up to them, we do have the ability to work remotely and I think today’s going to be an interesting day for us. to figure out what happened, how it happened.”

Culver also says she wasn’t surprised by Democratic Rep. Brian Simms profane diatribe about what happened, “He wears his emotions right on his sleeve, he doesn’t hide anything, and at the same time we don’t rush to judgment, I think we need to take a moment, pause, find out what’s going on and lets act appropriately.”

Simms and other state Democrats claim Republicans hid Lewis’ diagnosis from them. Hear more from Rep. Culver on the WKOK Podcast page.