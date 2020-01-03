State high school drama competition this weekend is open to public

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University will be home to the state High School Speech League drama competition Saturday. Thomas McGuire, a spokesman for the university tells us, the State Drama Festival Competition is Saturday from 8am to 4:30pm or so, and it is free and open to the public. Shikellamy performs at 10:15am. and Danville is at 2:30pm.

Attendees will see Danville, Shikellamy, and four other high school drama teams utilize one hour to set up props for their show, perform a 20-40 minute play, and tear-down their set. The performances are at 8am, 9am, 10:15am, 11:15am, 12:15, 1:30pm, 2:30pm and the awards ceremony is at 4pm. Plays are judged by a panel of five theater experts.