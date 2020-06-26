State funding awarded to support affordable housing in Valley

HARRISBURG – The state has determined how they’ll allocate $10 million in federal funding for affordable housing projects in Pennsylvania. The funds will be spread across 17 counties, including several in the Valley.

In a release, Governor Tom Wolf says the City of Sunbury, along with Union, and Montour counties, will each receive $500,000. The governor’s office says Sunbury’s funding is for the rehabilitation of nine existing owner-occupied homes. Montour County’s finding is to upgrade nine existing owner-occupied homes. Union County was approved for 15 owner-occupied homes.

Funding is through the federal HOME Investment Partnership’s program. Locally, SEDA-COG and the Union County Housing Authority will administer the funds.