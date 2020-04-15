State Department of Revenue extending tax filing deadline to July

HARRISBURG – A reminder, today is not tax day in Pennsylvania. In a release, the Wolf Administration says the Department of Revenue is extending the tax filing deadline through at least July 15. That’s the same as the new federal deadline.

The department is also extending the deadline to file informational returns to July 15. The due date for corporations with tax returns is extended to August 14.

The department also removed the requirement for some businesses to make prepayments of Sales and Use Tax for April, May, and June. Many larger businesses are still required to make prepayments under normal circumstances.

The department is also providing other relief, including suspending the creation of new desk reviews and field audits in most cases.