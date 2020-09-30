State DEP now has all Valley counties under Drought Watch

HARRISBURG – The state DEP has expanded Drought Watches to 29 counties, which now includes all of the Valley. The DEP announced Wednesday 13 counties were added including Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour. Residents are asked to reduce their individual water use to 5-10 percent or for an average homeowner, a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell says it’s going to take a lot of precipitation to get us out of these deficits over time. The DEP says it is notifying all water suppliers of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updated their drought contingency plans. There are now three counties on a drought warning, including Clinton, McKean and Potter.