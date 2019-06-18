State champion Seals thank community for its support

SELINSGROVE – Fresh off their first baseball state championship in program history, the Selinsgrove Seals are thanking the community for all the support. After winning the state title, the Seals were greeted with a victory parade in downtown Selinsgrove.

Monday, Head coach Brent Beiler joined The Steve Jones Show, “Looking at all the fans in the crowd, and I’m pretty confident we had the most fans there of any classification of any team that was there. And then to come home to a fantastic parade…it was really awesome to see all the support the community gave us. To go down through the main street there in the fire truck, I could tell the boys were just beaming. It was an awesome feeling.”

Selinsgrove defeated Beaver 7-4 Friday in the PIAA Class 4A championship game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn State. You can listen to the entire Eagle 107 broadcast online at eagle107.com or on Apple Podcasts or Google Play.