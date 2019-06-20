State budget affected by revenue surplus

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Foundation Vice President Stephen Bloom talked about the state budget that is being negotiated behind closed doors. He says raising the minimum wage to $15 is being talked about, but the foundation does not like that idea, “It’s a dangerous plan. I sincerely appreciate the fact that people are trying in many cases to be good in tension when they talk about raising the minimum wage, but what they don’t understand if you look at the economic studies, it always costs jobs. If it doesn’t cost some of their jobs, often it cost them many hours they needed, to get the income they needed.”

Bloom says the state has sufficient revenue now to increase the ‘Rainy Day fund,’ “Pennsylvania has the smallest Rainy Day Fund of all the states. We have about six hours of operating funds stored in our Rainy Day Funds, and one of the goals is that we actually do put a significant amount back into the Rainy Day Fund because of that revenue surplus and use this opportunity to start being more responsible rather than taking that money and spending it somewhere else.”

