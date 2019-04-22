State begins black fly spraying

HARRISBURG– The state Department of Environmental Protection will soon begin spraying for black flies in the Valley. They say about 1,700 stream miles in 35 counties will be sprayed to control black flies.

Spraying will be both by helicopter and by ground crews using backpacks. In Snyder County, Middle Creek, Penns Creek, the Susquehanna River will be sprayed. In Union County, the west branch of the rive as well as Penns Creek will be sprayed. Spraying will start when water levels drop and the weather permits the work to be done.