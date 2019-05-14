Sen. Gordner: State assistance available for Wood-Mode workers

HARRISBURG – After about 800 workers at Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry were laid off unexpectedly Monday, the state is offering assistance. State Senator John Gordner’s (R-27th) office says the state Department of Labor and Industry is deploying its Rapid Response team to speak with affected workers and their families.

The departments team members will then provided information about and access to services. Sen. Gordner says the help includes information unemployment insurance, health and pension benefits, financial credit counseling, training programs, job search assistance, education services, and social service programs. Here is link to a Rapid Response Team guide.

Those needing further assistance can contact Senator Gordner’s office in Shamokin Dam at 570-743-1918, State Representative Fred Keller’s office in Mifflinburg at 570-966-0052 or State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver’s (R-108th, Sunbury) office in Sunbury at 570-286-5885.