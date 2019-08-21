State AG wants Schaeffer DNA request denied

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man says DNA testing would clear his name a murder plea, but the state Attorney General is looking to make sure that testing doesn’t happen. The Daily Item reports the state Attorney General’s office is asking a judge to deny Scott Schaeffer’s request for DNA testing from the 1986 homicide of Rickey Wolfe.

The 53-year-old Schaeffer is hoping to test 20 pieces of evidence collected from the murder scene, at a Montandon area boat launch. The AG’s office tells the Daily Item there is no legal finding of guilt to which Schaeffer can be exonerated. It is now up to the judge to accept or deny the request. Schaeffer pleaded no contest to third-degree murder after he was awarded a second trial.