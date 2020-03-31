State AG: No evictions during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG – No one will have to worry about being evicted from their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. That order came from the State Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a letter to landlords and mortgage lenders Tuesday. In the letter, Shaprio says the state Supreme Court ordered courts be closed to eviction proceedings.

Shapiro is now urging landlords and mortgage lenders to extend the time eviction proceedings are suspended for a period of time beyond what the State Supreme Court requires…This in order to give PA residents more time to get back on their feet.

Shapiro says anyone who believes they have been wrongly evicted to file a complaint. We have that link below and a copy of the letter is posted here.