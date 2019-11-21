Stand off in Shamokin Thursday afternoon, no further details yet

SHAMOKIN – Several streets are closed in Shamokin after an hours long police standoff took place Thursday afternoon. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire, the incident was first reported around 1 p.m. in the area of Tenth and Market Streets. Shamokin Police tell us a male was inside a house threatening to kill himself and said he would kill anyone else who came in.

Officers tell us they responded, along with SERT squads and other local law enforcement. Officers tell us the male has been apprehended. The following streets remain closed: Market Street, Tenth Street, Eighth Street, Spruce Street, Pine Street and Chestnut Street. We are working to gather more details.