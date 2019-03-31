Stabbing in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN—A Shamokin woman is currently being treated for stab wounds. According to the Daily Item.com, police say they responded to a call of a disturbance on S. 5th Street in Shamokin Saturday afternoon.

The Daily Item says the alleged incident began at 4:30pm in the vicinity of S. 5th Street, with a report of a woman being stabbed and in need of medical treatment, according to communications.

The Daily Item also says that police said the incident involved several weapons, including knives and baseball bats. The woman was transported to a Valley hospital.