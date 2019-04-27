SRI relocating to Albright Center

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Revitilzation Inc., or SRI, will soon have a new home. Chris Reis, member of their executive committee, says the organization is relocating to the Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut Street in Sunbury.

SRI previously had their offices on Market Street in the downtown, but Reis says that moving to the SRI-owned Albright Center, gives them a new and unique way of furthering their mission to promote economic development, neighborhood reinvestment, and foster a sense of community within the city.

Reis adds that during the transition, it’s still business as usual and they look forward to continuing their many community programs in their new space. He also encourages the community to stop by, take a tour and learn more about their many upcoming programs and events.