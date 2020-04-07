Spring surprise: Pennsylvania opens trout season early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Trout season in Pennsylvania opened Monday in an abrupt announcement by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission that was designed to preempt big gatherings of anglers and travel that typically occurs on the traditional April opening day. Monday was two weeks ahead of the previously scheduled opening day.

The Fish and Boat Commission says anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf. Not all waters have been stocked, and the Fish and Boat Commission said it won’t provide a stocking schedule or a list of stocked waters to further discourage group gatherings.