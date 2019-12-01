Home
Speed Limits lifted on some Valley roadways

WKOK Staff | December 1, 2019 |

UPDATE: All vehicle and speed restrictions have been lifted by PennDOT.

UNDATED – Due to current weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has reduced speed limits on interstates in the PennDOT District 3 region.

 

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstate 80 from the Clinton County line to the Luzerne County line.
  • Interstate 180, from Route 15 in Williamsport to Interstate 80 in Northumberland County.

 

This restriction includes a right lane only restriction for all double trailers (regardless of whether they are equipped with chains), empty trailers, non-commercial vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

 

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

