Special meeting Thursday on Reagan Street turnback

SUNBURY – Sunbury City Council will weigh its options on whether to take full ownership of Reagan Street during a special meeting Thursday. Councilman Jim Eister tells us the city is meeting with PennDOT officials tomorrow about its Highway Transfer Program, known as the Turnback Program. The program is designed to transfer ownership of state-owned roads and bridges that serve local traffic, from the state government’s maintenance.

Eister says PennDOT has made some offers for the city to takeover owning Reagan Street, and city officials will look at those potential costs.

A major $2.2 million project is scheduled to take place this spring on Reagan Street to upgrade its storm water management for long term flooding solutions.