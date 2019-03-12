Special elections across PA: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/12/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters in two Pennsylvania House districts will select lawmakers to fill unexpired terms. The special elections being held Tuesday are for seats occupied most recently by Democrats, Lackawanna County Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich and Philadelphia Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown. Kavulich died in office in October. Lowery Brown resigned after being sentenced to probation in November for a bribery conviction.

Both were re-elected when they ran unopposed in the November election. Republicans hold the House majority with 110 members. Democrats have 93 seats, including the two vacancies. In Kavulich’s Scranton-area district, Democrat Bridget Malloy Kosierowski is running against Republican Frank Scavo. Candidates for Lowery Brown’s west Philadelphia seat are Democrat Movita Johnson-Harrell, Republican Michael Harvey, Amen Brown with the Amen Brown Party and Pamela Williams with the Working Families Party.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying again to reduce federal cleanup funding for major U.S. waterways, including the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay. The president’s 2020 budget released Monday calls for spending $30 million on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a program intended to remove toxic pollution, fight invasive species and deal with other longstanding environmental problems in the eight-state region.

That’s a 90 percent cut from the $300 million the program has gotten in most years since it began in 2010. The budget also proposes a 90 percent cut cleanup efforts in the Chesapeake Bay and would eliminate restoration funding for the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Champlain, Long Island Sound, South Florida, San Francisco Bay and Puget Sound. Trump sought similar cutbacks in his previous budgets but Congress rejected them.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because terms haven’t been finalized.

The Eagles also have agreed on a three-year contract with defensive tackle Malik Jackson, one of the people told the AP. Jackson was released by Jacksonville last week to provide salary cap space. The moves won’t be official until the league year begins Wednesday. DeSean Jackson is set to return to Philadelphia five years after former Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season. The 32-year-old speedster had one year remaining on his contract for $10 million.

Features

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska Republican Party intern who later worked as a paid campaign staffer for Gov. Pete Ricketts apologized Monday after being exposed as the person behind a series of hateful online posts in which he used anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs and advocated for violence against gay rights parades, black activists and journalists. Bennett Bressman, 22, made the remarks anonymously in an online chat forum for fans of the YouTube show “America First,” hosted by Nicholas Fuentes, a right-wing activist who has participated in white nationalist rallies.

Bressman was exposed as the author of the posts by activists from “Anti-Fascist Action Nebraska,” a local chapter of the group known as “antifa.” Ricketts’ campaign and the state GOP both confirmed that he worked for them. Bressman spent seven months as a field staffer for the governor’s 2018 re-election campaign, during which he distributed yard signs and helped coordinate campaign volunteers. His work on the campaign ended in December.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is setting a high bar for impeachment of President Donald Trump, saying he is “just not worth it” even as some on her left flank clamor to start proceedings.

Pelosi said in an interview with The Washington Post that “I’m not for impeachment” of Trump. “Unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” she said. While she has made similar comments before, Pelosi is making clear to her caucus and to voters that Democrats will not move forward quickly with trying to remove Trump from office.

And it’s a departure from her previous comments that Democrats are waiting on special counsel Robert Mueller to lay out findings from his Russia investigation before considering impeachment. That thinking among Democrats has shifted, slightly, in part because of the possibility that Mueller’s report will not be decisive and because his investigation is more narrowly focused. Instead, House Democrats are pursuing their own broad, high-profile investigations that will keep the focus on Trump’s business dealings and relationship with Russia, exerting congressional oversight without having to broach the I-word.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google paid former search executive Amit Singhal $35 million in an exit package when he was reportedly forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation, according to court documents released Monday. Details of the exit package were revealed as part of a shareholder lawsuit against the company, one that followed a published report of payouts Google made to executives accused of sexual misconduct.

The lawsuit targets the board of Google parent Alphabet, charging that its members had a duty to protect the company and its shareholders from risk and reputation damage. Instead, it says, the board agreed to pay off and otherwise support male executives facing misconduct charges — opening the company to reputational and financial damage by doing so. Previously redacted portions of the lawsuit were made available Monday, including quotes from Alphabet board committee meetings.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The daughter of an Alabama woman whose cremated remains were lost by a funeral home has been awarded $12 million. Al.com reports the jury verdict was announced yesterday after Pine Crest Funeral Home in Mobile lost the remains of Shelley Hood’s mother, Cecille Howard Taylor Gardner. Although Hood’s mother died in 2011.

Court documents show, Hood first inquired about the remains in 2015 and was repeatedly told by management that they would be found. In 2016, the company’s general manager told Hood that the remains hadn’t been located and no record existed of their whereabouts. Hood filed a lawsuit in 2017. The funeral home is owned by Service Corporation International, a leading provider of death care services and products in North America.

NEW YORK (AP) — Short-circuit the umpire? It’s about as close as you can get to knocking on off — when the subject of your ire is a robot umpire. Starting next month, the independent Atlantic League will begin using computers to handle ball-and-strike calls. It’s one of a series of changes being tried out in the league. Under the trial run, plate umpires will wear earpieces and will be told what the computer “ump” has to say about the accuracy of a pitch. Umpires have the ability to override the computer. The TrackMan system won’t replace umpires entirely; for example, it doesn’t evaluate check swings.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — There will be another tweak coming to the land of the emoji. There are another 230 new emoji being rolled out by the Unicode Consortium. And 71 of them represent couples of color. Until now, emoji of two or more people on various platforms and devices have been available only in default yellow. While the new figures have been signed off by the Unicode Consortium, individual companies must decide for themselves whether to add them — and decide how they will end look looking.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

UNDATED (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year. One of the people also told the AP that the Eagles have also agreed on a three-year contract with defensive tackle Malik Jackson. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because terms haven't been finalized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says quarterback Nick Foles has agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until free agency opens Wednesday. The person says the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oskar Lindblom, Michael Raffl and Scott Laughton all scored in the second period to lead the hard-charging Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Columbus, which sits in eighth in the East, lost to the New York Islanders and Montreal was idle. Both teams have 79 points, but Columbus holds the tiebreaker. The Flyers have 76 points with 13 games remaining.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper played the outfield for the first time since signing a record $330 million, 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper started in right field against Tampa Bay. He took a 96 mph fastball for strike three from AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, then walked. Harper caught two fly balls and cleanly played a double high off the wall during four innings of defense. He was a DH Saturday in his spring training debut. He did not play Sunday. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 8 Philadelphia 2

Final Houston 6 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 8 Chi White Sox 5

Final Cincinnati 5 Cleveland 5

Final Colorado 6 Oakland 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Minnesota 0

Final L-A Angels 12 Texas 11

Final Kansas City 5 Seattle 1

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 2, 5 Innings

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 2

Final Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final San Francisco 4 L-A Dodgers 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 121 Sacramento 115

Final Cleveland 126 Toronto 101

Final Brooklyn 103 Detroit 75

Final Houston 118 Charlotte 106

Final Oklahoma City 98 Utah 89

Final L.A. Clippers 140 Boston 115

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Ottawa 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2

Final N-Y Islanders 2 Columbus 0

Final San Jose 3 Minnesota 0

Final Chicago 7 Arizona 1

Final OT Edmonton 3 N-Y Rangers 2

Final Carolina 3 Colorado 0

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 100 Pepperdine 74

Final (20) Wofford 70 UNC-Greensboro 58

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Seattle at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Atlanta 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 10:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 10:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

N-Y Knicks at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver 10:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Dallas at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at (1) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

