Speaker announces special election for 85th District

HARRISBURG – Fred Keller’s replacement will be elected in August. A special election will be held to fill the vacant 85th district house seat left by U.S. Congressman-elect Fred Keller. Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-28th, Allegheny) ordered the special election for Tuesday, August 20. Turzai filed the writ of election, the formal document setting the date of a special election, with the Department of State. A copy of the writ is also being filed with the board of elections in Union and Snyder Counties.

Candidates for the office will be selected by both the Republican and Democractic parties. The winner will then take office after the results are certified. The 85th District office will also remain open at the Mifflinburg Government Center at 343 Chestnut Street, Suite 1, in Mifflinburg.