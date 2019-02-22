Spanier’s appeal denied: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 2/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The man who served as Penn State’s president when the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal erupted may soon be headed to jail after Pennsylvania’s highest court said it will not take up his appeal. The state Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear Graham Spanier’s appeal of a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction related to his handling of a 2001 complaint about Sandusky showering with a boy in the football team locker room.

Spanier had argued the trial judge and a lower appeals court wrongly relied on a statute of limitations law that prosecutors never cited. He’s been out on bail pending appeal.

Spanier’s lawyer says they’re disappointed by the decision. Attorney General Josh Shapiro says prosecutors are pleased, adding that there are consequences for not protecting children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new study says the number of Pennsylvania children killed or nearly killed after abuse had occurred spiked recently, increases likely driven by a new definition of abuse and an uptick in its reporting in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky and Roman Catholic clergy child sexual abuse scandals. The state Human Services Department issued a report Thursday into fatalities and near fatalities during 2015 and 2016.

It shows both types of reports were up sharply after being fairly level for the preceding six years. The number of substantiated fatalities and near fatalities ranged between 80 and 92 from 2009 through 2014. In, 2016 that number was 127. The study attributes the rise in part to revisions to the state Child Protective Service Law that took effect at the end of 2014.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey’s office says federal money for submarine manufacturing in Philadelphia, aircraft construction in Pittsburgh and other projects in Pennsylvania could be at risk of being diverted by the Trump administration to help finance a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Casey’s office said Thursday that there’s nearly $200 million in congressionally approved money for military construction projects in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Casey office says it’s received no information from Trump’s administration, and Casey says he’ll fight to keep the funding. The Department of Defense says no decisions have been made. The White House has said the border project would receive $3.6 billion that Congress originally provided for military construction projects. Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Josh Shapiro, says he could sue if Pennsylvania loses federal funds because of President Donald Trump’s border wall.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major Democratic group on Thursday announced plans to spend at least $100 million in battleground states during the 2020 election in hopes of denying President Donald Trump a second term. Surveys conducted by Priorities USA suggest Trump is vulnerable in many of the same Rust Belt states that sealed his victory in 2016, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as Florida. Their research indicates antipathy toward Hillary Clinton drove some of the party’s traditional voters to Trump and third-party candidates like Jill Stein, while others simply did not turn out.

To win in 2020, Democrats say they must lure those voters back, get more people to cast ballots and hammer Trump with a consistent message that can withstand the daily uproars that have helped define his time in the White House. Trump frequently takes credit for the overall good health of the economy. But Priorities operatives argue that the prosperity hasn’t trickled down to average Americans — which will be a major theme of their attacks.

ALLENTOWN (AP) — The inside of a tank was Clarence Smoyer’s home, and the crew was his family.

In that sense, the 95-year-old veteran returned home Wednesday for the first time since World War II. One of the last surviving WWII tank gunners, Smoyer was surprised with a ride through the streets of Boston in a Sherman tank. Smoyer fought with the U.S. Army’s 3rd Armored Division, nicknamed the Spearhead Division.

In 1945, he defeated a German Panther tank near the cathedral in Cologne, Germany — a dramatic duel filmed by an Army cameraman that was seen all over the world. Author Adam Makos tells Smoyer’s story in the book “Spearhead,” which was released Tuesday. Smoyer would make offhand comments to Makos about how he’d like to get aboard his old Sherman tank one last time. Makos started making calls and Smoyer started doing physical therapy, in case it worked out.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A school principal is apologizing for a lesson that used the Underground Railroad as the basis for gym class activities. David Stewart is principal of Madison’s Trust Elementary in Ashburn, Virgnia. He wrote a letter to parents calling the lesson “culturally insensitive to our students and families.” Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman Wayde Byard said the gym class began with a lesson about the Underground Railroad as part of Black History Month. Students in grades 3-5 were then split into groups and challenged to overcome a physical obstacle. Byard said the school system received about 10 complaints from families.

CHICAGO (AP) — Last month, President Donald Trump was asked about reports that Jussie Smollett had been the victim of a hate crime perpetuated by men who told the actor he was “in MAGA country.” Trump said he was aware of the case and, “it doesn’t get worse, as far as I’m concerned.” Now that the attack is proving to be a hoax, Trump has turned his Twitter fire on the “Empire” actor. Yesterday, he tweeted to Smollett: “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA.” Trump also demanded an apology. When the beating was first reported, many who believed Smollett’s account pinned the blame on what they viewed as increased tolerance for racist and homophobic views because of Trump’s rise to power.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Got a kid who has a video posted on YouTube? You might be interested — and disturbed — about what’s going on with the streaming video service. Several companies, including big ones like AT&T and Nestle, are pulling their ads from YouTube. The reason: a video from a popular YouTube poster and a report from Wired. Both say that pedophiles have been making somewhat inappropriate comments on innocuous videos of kids. The comments reportedly included timestamps that show where kids’ body parts are bared. YouTube says it has disabled comments on tens of millions of videos — and deleted offending accounts and channels.

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has ruled that a man can be stripped of his privilege of owning a firearm — this, after he ended up being shot by his own dog. An administrative court in Munich has dismissed the man’s appeal against an earlier decision by Bavarian authorities to pull his license to own a rifle and his hunting permit. Back in 2016, the man, a passionate hunter, was shot in the arm after his dog somehow was able to release the trigger on a loaded rifle lying in his car. The court ruled the hunter was careless and would likely be careless with his use of weapons of ammunition going forward. The man can appeal again.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK (while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies play today in spring training baseball at 1pm. We’ll have an encore Dan Patrick Show on WKOK.com.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 50, Wyalusing 42

Northeast Bradford 54, Muncy 40

Wellsboro 58, Hughesville 27

Greenwood 64, Conestoga Christian 50

Halifax 86, Harrisburg Academy 42

Millville 66, East Juniata 38

South Williamsport 65, Canton 50

Central Columbia 69, North Penn-Mansfield 53

Mount Carmel 52, Southern Columbia 43

Shamokin 45, Lewisburg 41

State College 56, Altoona 51

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF BASKETBALL

Millville 58, Meadowbrook Christian 26

Sullivan County 71, Galeton 30

Jersey Shore 50, Athens 26

Mifflinburg 69, Milton 30

Shamokin 28, Montoursville 25

Huntingdon 76, Juniata 50

Altoona 50, State College 35

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Oakland 3:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 111 Phoenix 98

Final Philadelphia 106 Miami 102

Final Portland 113 Brooklyn 99

Final Milwaukee 98 Boston 97

Final L.A. Lakers 111 Houston 106

Final Golden State 125 Sacramento 123

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 3 Toronto 2

Final New Jersey 4 Ottawa 0

Final Carolina 4 Florida 3

Final San Jose 4 Pittsburgh 0

Final Minnesota 4 N-Y Rangers 1

Final SO Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 1

Final Montreal 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Nashville 2 L.A. Kings 1

Final Dallas 5 St. Louis 2

Final OT Edmonton 4 N-Y Islanders 3

Final OT Arizona 3 Vancouver 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Gonzaga 92 Pepperdine 64

Final (7) Michigan 69 Minnesota 60

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Seattle 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

San Antonio at Toronto 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus at Ottawa 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at (21) Iowa 9:00 p.m.

Kent St. at (25) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

