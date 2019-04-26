Spanier Efforts Avoiding Jail: AP PA Heads, Features, Scores & Sked

AP PA Headlines 4/26/19

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier is asking a federal magistrate judge to overturn his conviction, less than a week before he is scheduled to start serving two months in jail. Spanier was in a Scranton, Pennsylvania, courthouse Thursday as his lawyers argued it violated the U.S. Constitution to convict him under a 2007 law for mishandling a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy in 2001. The attorney general’s office wants U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick to do what state courts have done and uphold Spanier’s misdemeanor conviction for child endangerment. Mehalchick didn’t indicate when she will rule. It’s unclear if she might order a new trial or take some other action. The 70-year-old Spanier was forced out shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 for child molestation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden says the events in Charlottesville were an “epiphany” to him because he had never seen anything like it in his lifetime. Video of Biden’s remarks on Thursday evening at a fundraiser in Philadelphia were obtained by The Associated Press from attendees. Biden announced earlier in the day that he was running for president and said President Donald Trump’s “moral equivalence” between white supremacists and counterprotesters was a major motivating factor. The former vice president made frequent mention of Trump at the fundraiser, saying, “Every nation is held up by an invisible moral fabric, and it’s being shredded, and our kids are listening.” He says he hopes in a few years people will realize that the Trump era was “an aberration in American history” ”because this is not who we are.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 400-year-old Bible stolen from a Pittsburgh library has been recovered in the Netherlands and is now back in the U.S. The FBI returned the stolen Geneva Bible, dating back to 1615, on Thursday. Authorities say the Bible was similar to one brought over on the Mayflower. The Bible was among more than 300 rare books, maps, plate books, atlases and more that were discovered missing from the Carnegie Library last year. A former archivist at the library and a rare book dealer are accused of stealing more than $8 million of those books. The American Pilgrim Museum in Leiden purchased the book privately, but authorities are not saying from whom it was purchased. The museum discovered the book was stolen after the theft charges were made public last year.

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (AP) — Police say two men and a woman broke into a Philadelphia-area hospital and stole nearly a half-million dollars’ worth of colonoscopy instruments. Authorities say the trio had access to a secured area of Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood. The people walked out of the hospital with several colonoscopes with a value of $450,000. Police told TV station WCAU the colonoscopes may be sold on the black market. Lower Merion Police are still searching for the suspects in Saturday morning’s theft. Surveillance video shows the three driving up in a Jeep Wrangler and one man and one woman exit the vehicle. At some point, the third suspect joins them. Video also shows all three of them leaving with full backpacks.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that for the past three years virtually nothing is hatching at Antarctica’s second biggest breeding grounds for emperor penguins and the start of this year is looking just as bleak. Usually 15,000 to 24,000 breeding pairs of emperor penguins flock yearly to a breeding site at Halley Bay. But the study says but almost none of them have been there since 2016. Study author Phil Trathan at the British Antarctic Survey says the breeding pair population has increased significantly at a nearby location, but not enough. Scientists blame climate and weather conditions that break apart the “fast ice” — sea ice that’s connected to the land — where the emperor penguins stay to breed. The study is in the current edition of Antarctic Science.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders held her first briefing in more than a month Thursday, but still didn’t field questions from working journalists. Instead, Sanders held what the White House called a “kids-only” press briefing for children participating in “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.” Journalists who cover President Donald Trump and the White House on a daily basis have been waiting for a similar opportunity since March 11, the last time Sanders held a briefing. Adding to the disconnect, the White House announced that the briefing would be off the record and not for broadcast, meaning news organizations would be barred from reporting on the Q-and-A or airing video of the session.

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift says she’s releasing a new single and music video called “ME!” on Friday that’s about “embracing your individuality and really celebrating it.” In an interview with Robin Roberts on Thursday — during the 2019 NFL Draft on ABC — the pop star said the song features Brendon Urie of Panic! of the Disco. Swift has been teasing fans for weeks with clues about a new project. She surprised a few hundred fans Thursday when she visited a mural she commissioned in Nashville.

NEW YORK (AP) — In this case, you can believe the hype. One of the biggest movie events ever will unfold tonight when “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters. And already it is setting records. It will be on 4,600 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. And that’s more screens than any movie before. Some of those theaters will be open around the clock to accommodate those who want to get a jump on fellow movie fans. It’s expected that by time weekend ticket sales are tallied, the movie may set marks for single biggest weekend opening ever — and may surpass the $1 billion mark worldwide.

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has attended a service commemorating war dead from Australia and New Zealand as he and his wife Meghan await the birth of their first child. Meghan is due to give birth soon, though the couple has not revealed the due date or their birth plans. Harry’s attendance has led bookies to shorten the odds on the baby being born in May. Rupert Adams of William Hill said bookmakers “were as surprised as everyone else that Harry decided to attend a public event as we assumed the baby was imminent.”

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee movie theater that sits across from a church and next to an elementary school is promoting the latest movie in the “Hellboy” franchise as “Heckboy.” The Tennessean reports that the PG advertisement at the Dickson theater has caused a local buzz around the $50 million movie, which grossed $19.8 million in its first two weekends. Theater Manager Belinda Daniel says the theater avoids putting up words on its sign that may be seen as profanity. She says they want to be respectful to everyone, including the hundreds of children who pass by every day. But she says the response to the theater’s play on words has been more exciting than expected, and shares the community’s personality and while also inciting some laughs.

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — “Grease” may be the word. But it was also the crime for a Virginia man, now facing grand larceny charges for the theft of hundreds of gallons of used cooking grease. News reports say Alvaro Mendez Flores of Richmond admitted to the April 4 theft from a grease container outside a Burger King. Police in Annandale say he used a hose to siphon the used oil into a 1,600-gallon tank. Cooking grease can be used to make biodiesel fuel. And authorities say thefts of used cooking grease have spiked as biodiesel prices have gone up. The suspect told police he’d get 25 cents a gallon for the oil.

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles got their future left tackle to protect Carson Wentz’s blindside. The Eagles traded up three spots to select Washington State left tackle Andre Dillard with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Philadelphia sent Baltimore the 25th pick, a fourth-rounder (No. 127) and a sixth (No. 197) to move up.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up in the first round to select Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft. Pittsburgh initially owned the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday night but swapped first round picks with the Broncos and also sent Denver a 2019 second round pick (No. 52 overall) and a 2020 third rounder.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Miami Marlins to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Marlins starter Caleb Smith gave up one run and three hits, striking out eight in six innings and five relievers tossed four scoreless innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Greinke and two Arizona relievers allowed five hits in a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates that secured a four-game sweep for the Diamondbacks. Greinke struck out seven in seven innings and gave up just two hits. He also hit the first triple of his 16-year career. The shutout was the second of the season for the Diamondbacks. They had six extra-base hits off Pirates starter Jameson Taillon.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a one-year contract. Jernigan started 18 games in 2017 when the Eagles won the Super Bowl but he only played three games last season after having back surgery in the offseason. The Eagles released Jernigan in March, saving $7 million in cap space.

NEW YORK (AP) — Though LeBron James didn’t make the playoffs in his first season in Los Angeles, his move to the Lakers paid off in jersey sales. The NBA says James had the most popular individual jersey during the regular season and that the Lakers sold the most team merchandise. They knocked off Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, who had been the most popular player and team for three consecutive seasons. James and Curry were followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Detroit 3

Final Cleveland 2 Houston 1

Final L-A Angels 11 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Seattle 14 Texas 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 0

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 2

Final Miami 3 Philadelphia 1, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final San Antonio 120 Denver 103

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Boston 3 Columbus 2

Final St. Louis 3 Dallas 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Golden State at L.A. Clippers 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Carolina at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose 10:00 p.m.

