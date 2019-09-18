Southern, Shikellamy football game cancelled

CATAWISSA – Southern Columbia and Shikellamy’s football teams won’t play each other this year, and will instead play teams with whom they are more closely matched. The Daily Item reports Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth initiated the change. The Tigers, currently ranked No. 1 in state in Class 2A, will now face No. 4 Class 3A Wyoming Area Oct. 11. Shikellamy will now face Holy Redeemer, a Catholic school in Wilkes-Barre.

Roth tells The Daily Item his team needed a different challenge late in the season. The Tigers are in the midst of a 75-game regular season winning streak and 36-game win streak overall. You can still catch the Shikellamy-Holy Redeemer matchup on WKOK, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7.