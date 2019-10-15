Southern Columbia’s Fleming ranked No. 1 HS player in nation

CATAWISSA – A football player in the Valley is now the No. 1 rated player in the nation. According to the latest release of ESPN’s recruiting rankings, ESPN300, Southern Columbia receiver Julian Fleming moved up to the No. 1 spot.

Fleming was already named Pennsylvania’s top-ranked player, and has been listed in the top 5 in the nation for most of the recruiting period. Fleming has a verbal commitment as a wide receiver to Ohio State. He has also been a big part of leading the Tigers to consecutive state titles.