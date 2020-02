HERSHEY – Southern Columbia athletics will be looking to hoist another trophy in Hershey, and hopefully earning some revenge. For the third straight year, the Tigers wrestling team has reached the PIAA Class 2A state title dual. Now, they will take on Reynolds, who has beaten them in the last two state finals.

The Tigers defeated Chestnut Ridge in Friday night’s semifinal over Chestnut Ridge 39-26. Mat time is 1 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.