Southern Columbia sent off to state title game with pep rally

CATAWISSA – Southern Columbia High School sent its varsity football team off in full throat as it goes for state history. Friday, the Tigers will go for the 10th state title and its third in a row, when they face Avonworth out of District 7. Kickoff for the PIAA Class 2A championship is at 1 p.m. from Hershey Park Stadium. Head coach Jim Roth says the team is treating this game like it has any other game this year:

“This team has been so consistent this year. We’ve been fortunate enough to avoid any big injuries this year with key players. They stay focused, don’t take anything for granted, and execute on game day like they do every year.”

If Southern Columbia wins a 10th championship, that will break the record for most championships in Pennsylvania. The Tigers won last year’s 2A title with a 49-14 win over Wilmington. With history on the line, Roth would love to see his five seniors go out on top:

“This class has the most Division 1 players in the school history and they have had great careers since they were freshman. They won 2 titles already so this is fitting.”

The Tigers reached another state title game appearance with last Friday’s 49-27 win over Richland.