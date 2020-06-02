Southern Columbia graduation video airing tonight with 94KX staff

CATAWISSA – Another Valley high school has gotten creative in celebrating its senior class amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Southern Columbia High School Principal Bill Callahan says a graduation video will air tonight locally.

He joined Tom and Lura in the Morning on 94KX, “It’ll be on SECV8 tonight at 7 p.m., tomorrow and Thursday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. I’m excited to see it for the people. I think the kids will understand. I think they’re going to really like it and its going to be a positive towards a tough ending to the school year for the seniors.”

Callahan says the video was created by 94KX DJ Chad Evans’ production team. He says the high school is still hoping to hold an in person graduation and/or prom later this summer.