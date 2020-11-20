Southern Columbia girls soccer wins second state title in three years

HERSHEY – The Southern Columbia girls soccer team has earned another state championship, this time capping off an improbable run. The Tigers defeated Greensburg Central Catholic 2-1 Friday in the PIAA Class 1A Championship Game at HersheyPark Stadium. Loren Gehret had both goals for Southern, as the Tigers won their second state title in three years.

The Tigers had entered the postseason with a 9-9 record and as the No. 8 seed in the District 4 Class 1A Tournament. They then knocked off the Nos. 1, 2 and 4 seeds in districts before outscoring its state opponents 17-1 to win another state title.