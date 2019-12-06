Southern Columbia football wins record 10th state title, 3rd in a row

HERSHEY – The Southern Columbia High School football program is now the winningest program in Pennsylvania. The Tigers won its record 10th state championship, and third in a row, with a 74-7 win over Avonworth Friday afternoon at HersheyPark Stadium. The 74 points scored by the Tigers are the most they’ve ever scored in a championship game.

With the win, head coach Jim Roth is now in a tie for second place in all-time wins in the state with former Dunmore coach Jack Henzes Jr. with 444. Roth is just 11 wins away from tying the most wins by a coach in state history, held by former Berwick coach George Curry with 455.

Southern Columbia did trail for the first time all year 7-0 early in the first quarter, but then scored 55 unanswered points in the first half alone, including three straight scores via interception returns for touchdowns. The Tigers forced nine Avonworth turnovers total.