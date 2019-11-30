Southern Columbia Football Team advances to Class 2A state title game

SELINSGROVE – Southern Columbia has advanced to the Class 2A state title game after beating Richland 49-27 last night in Selinsgrove. Southern has a 14-0 record and will now play 14-0 Avonworth in the state final. The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Friday at HersheyPark Stadium. The Tigers are looking for their third consecutive Class 2A title. They could set a record if they win a 10th state title overall.