Southern Columbia football season opener to be broadcast on ESPN2

CATWAWISSA – The Southern Columbia football program will be starting its regular season in front of a nationally televised audience. According to media reports, the Tigers will open up the season against South Carolina’s Hammond High School Sunday, August 25th on ESPN2. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be part of ESPN’s high school kickoff weekend. Southern Columbia will travel to South Carolina for the game.

Last season, the Tigers won an unprecedented ninth state championship over Wilmington. It was the second straight state title, and the program’s third state title in the last four years.