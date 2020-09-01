Pence addresses jobs, law and order, vaccine coming soon in region visit

EXETER – We’re going to make America and Pennsylvania stronger and more prosperous than ever before.’ Those were the strong words of Vice President Mike Pence who paid a visit to the region Tuesday at a ‘Workers for Trump’ event at Kuharchik Construction in Exeter, Luzerne County.

Pence poked fun at Biden’s apparent confusing stance on abolishing fossil fuels and how it would or wouldn’t hurt fracking, “When Joe Biden was asked whether he would be willing to ‘sacrifice’ thousands or hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs for the sake of a radical environmental agenda. Biden said ‘The answer is yes.’ And this time last year, he told a supporter ‘I guarantee we’re going to end fossil fuels.’ Joe, that includes fracking.”

Pence added ending fracking would ‘literally cost half a million jobs by some estimates’ in Pennsylvania. In other economic praises of the President, Pence said in the first three years of the administration 500,000 manufacturing jobs were created. Then since the reopening from the pandemic, the Vice President says nine million U.S. jobs have been recreated in last three months, including 500,000 in Pennsylvania.

Then he made a stunning announcement on a COVID-19 vaccine,“Even though Joe Biden said ‘No miracle is coming.’ I got news for you. We’re on track to have the world’s first, safe, and effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. America’s the land of miracles.”

Pence also spent a great deal addressing President Trump’s visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

He says the administration is not responsible for the division on police brutality, “You don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with our African American neighbors who improve the quality of their lives, their education, their jobs and safety. From the first day of this administration, we have done both and we will keep supporting law enforcement and keep supporting our African American and minority communities across the land for four more years.”

Pence also touched on Trump being ‘ the most pro-life president in American history,’ and how he’ll continue to stand for the Second Amendment. Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) was also in attendance. You can watch Pence’s full comments on the WKOK Facebook page.