Some Valley young farmers are winners at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG – A number of young people from The Valley are winners at the annual Farm Show. In the Junior Market Swine division, Mollie and Aiden Bomgardner of Mifflinburg won in several categories. Also, Justin Hook of Lewisburg and Tamira Lantz of Mifflinburg were winners in that category.

In Junior Market Cattle. Olivia Arnold of Milton, in Open Cattle Jacob Eichenlaub of Mifflinburg and Hannah Imgrund of Lewisburg won reserve grand champion honors. In Junior Market Goats, Amanda Rapp of Paxinos also won in several categories.

This is a very limited partial listing of the farm show winners, many more winners are listed on the state farm show website here.