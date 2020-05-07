Some Valley schools participating in ThinkBIG virtual prom

BLOOMSBURG – Some Valley school districts will at least have virtual proms this year due to COVID-19, but will be helping a good cause. Danville, Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, and Shikellamy school districts are participating in ThinkBIG’s virtual prom.

The organization says on its website its hosting the virtual prom with DJs and other live music May 27 at 7 p.m. Organizers say the prom will likely be broadcast on ThinkBIG’s social media. ThinkBIG says any students, whether their school is participating or not, are encouraged to dress up and share it virtually with their friends. Parents and teachers are welcome to join as well.

The virtual prom is also serving as a fundraiser for the organization, with the top fundraising schools winning monetary prize. ThinkBIG’s primary mission is to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses for families battling pediatric cancer. We have the link with donation information here.